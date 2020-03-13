Iowa City concludes deer management operations in city parks for 2020

IOWA CITY - After three weeks of deer management operations, impacted Iowa City municipal parks will resume normal hours next week.

Six city parks had reduced hours to allow for three weeks of sharpshooting in order to reduce the city’s deer population. Some parks were closed from 3 p.m. to dawn and others were closed from dusk to dawn. Those parks included:

- Thornberry Off Leas Dog PArk and Peninsula Disc Golf Course

- Waterworks Prairie Park

- The Ned Ashton house

- Terrill Mill Park

- Hickory Hill Park

- Oakland Cemetary

Normal hours will resume on March 16. The city’s five-year deer management plan, approved by the Iowa City Council in August 2019, calls for one year of sharpshooting by White Buffalo, Inc., followed by four years of public bow hunting. The times and locations of the bow hunts have not yet been decided.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com