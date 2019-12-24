Public Safety

Burglar arrested after out-of-town Iowa City resident catches him on home security camera, police say

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man who broke into a home Monday morning was spotted by the out-of-town resident on a security camera, police said.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 7 a.m. 23-year-old Adrian A. Dickerson entered a home in the 200 block of Orchard Court. Police said the resident was out of town but could see a person inside the home via a security system. Officers were called to the residence and caught Dickerson as he was walking out the front door.

Police said Dickerson admitted to entering the house through an open side door and taking a pepper spray container. He was also carrying a backpack with a knife inside, police said.

Dickerson was arrested and faces charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

