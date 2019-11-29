Iowa City house guest refuses to leave, tosses brick through window, police say

IOWA CITY — A pugnacious house guest refused to leave an Iowa City apartment then threw a brick through a window early Friday, police said, before being arrested and charged with burglary.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, 25-year-old Jasmine A. Cherry of Iowa City was invited to an apartment Thursday and arrived there around 2 p.m. Shortly after midnight, Cherry became “belligerent” and began to harass someone at the apartment, the complaint said.

Cherry was told to leave, but refused to go, police said. Police said she became aggressive and hit one of the tenants in the face, causing bleeding and a scratch. As she was leaving, Cherry allegedly picked up a brick threw it through a window.

When officers arrived, Cherry resisted arrest, police said.

Cherry faces a felony charge of first-degree burglary and misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury, fifth-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts. She’s being held in Johnson County Jail.

