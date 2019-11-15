Public Safety

Search for body in Iowa River continues Friday in Iowa City

Members of the Johnson County Sheriff's Department search the Iowa River after reports of a jumper off a bridge. (Lee Hermiston / The Gazette)
Members of the Johnson County Sheriff's Department search the Iowa River after reports of a jumper off a bridge. (Lee Hermiston / The Gazette)
/

IOWA CITY — Authorities are continuing their search Friday for a possible body in the Iowa River.

Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek said the search resumed around 8 a.m. in the river near the Iowa Avenue Bridge. The search, which began late Thursday morning, was suspended when it got too dark Thursday evening.

The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety contacted the sheriff’s office after locating “evidence which strongly suggests someone may have entered the river from the Iowa Avenue Bridge,” university spokeswoman Hayley Bruce told The Gazette.

“We’re fairly confident someone went in the water, but we’re not 100 percent sure,” Pulkrabek said Friday.

Authorities are searching the area immediately north and south of the bridge again on Friday. Pulkrabek said unless the river is moving swiftly, a body will usually go straight down. The Army Corps of Engineers, which controls the outflow of water from the Coralville Lake into the Iowa River will be decreasing the outflow to aid in the recovery efforts, Pulkrabek said.

Deputies are being assisted by the Johnson County Metro Dive Team, representatives from Johnson County Emergency Management and area fire departments. Pulkrabek said recovery personnel will be rotated out on a regular basis because of cold weather conditions.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa appeals court to hear challenge to judicial nominating change in December

Iowa woman appeals sentence in puppy mill case

Threat closes schools Friday in Benton Community School District

Iowa City man clad in coconut bra punches through plate-glass window

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Moving Iowa City's Buddha: 110 tons of karma

More Iowa lakes, rivers and streams on impaired list

Johnson County authorities searching for body of potential jumper in Iowa River

New Iowa DNR director talks public land, water quality funding

How Nolting Manufacturing aims to lure younger customers for its sewing machines

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.