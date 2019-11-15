Search for body in Iowa River continues Friday in Iowa City

IOWA CITY — Authorities are continuing their search Friday for a possible body in the Iowa River.

Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek said the search resumed around 8 a.m. in the river near the Iowa Avenue Bridge. The search, which began late Thursday morning, was suspended when it got too dark Thursday evening.

The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety contacted the sheriff’s office after locating “evidence which strongly suggests someone may have entered the river from the Iowa Avenue Bridge,” university spokeswoman Hayley Bruce told The Gazette.

“We’re fairly confident someone went in the water, but we’re not 100 percent sure,” Pulkrabek said Friday.

Authorities are searching the area immediately north and south of the bridge again on Friday. Pulkrabek said unless the river is moving swiftly, a body will usually go straight down. The Army Corps of Engineers, which controls the outflow of water from the Coralville Lake into the Iowa River will be decreasing the outflow to aid in the recovery efforts, Pulkrabek said.

Deputies are being assisted by the Johnson County Metro Dive Team, representatives from Johnson County Emergency Management and area fire departments. Pulkrabek said recovery personnel will be rotated out on a regular basis because of cold weather conditions.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com