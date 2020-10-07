Iowa City police investigating armed robbery

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating an armed robbery.

Officers were called to the area of 2401 Highway 6 E around 12:07 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an armed robbery. The alleged victim told police they were approached by a man wearing a mask who pulled a gun on them and demanded property.

Police said the victim complied and the suspect fled. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information — including security camera footage — is asked to contact officer Dan Boesen at 319-356-5275.

