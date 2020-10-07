Public Safety

Iowa City police investigating armed robbery

The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (Adam Wesley/The Ga
The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (Adam Wesley/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating an armed robbery.

Officers were called to the area of 2401 Highway 6 E around 12:07 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an armed robbery. The alleged victim told police they were approached by a man wearing a mask who pulled a gun on them and demanded property.

Police said the victim complied and the suspect fled. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information — including security camera footage — is asked to contact officer Dan Boesen at 319-356-5275.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

City Council approves hiring of Iowa City police chief

Survey: Most Cedar Rapids residents back plans to form citizens' police review board

Judge to allow evidence showing hidden cameras, porn internet searches at Iowa City architect's trial

Vehicle damaged by gunfire in Iowa City

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids prepares for 2021 work on flood control system

Sheriff's Office identifies two killed after vehicles collide with semi in Linn County

Iowa City Council gets look at proposed transit changes

Iowa DNR approves smaller cattle feedlot near Monona

For Iowa hospitals, the bills are on their way, as pandemic costs deal a major blow to budgets

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.