Iowa City apartment fire displaces residents, causes $80K damage

Iowa City fire trucks. (file photo)
Iowa City fire trucks. (file photo)

IOWA CITY — At least two people are displaced after an early Sunday apartment fire in downtown Iowa City.

When the Iowa City Fire Department arrived about 12:15 a.m. Sunday at 929 Iowa Ave., crews saw fire showing from a second-floor window on the west side of the apartment building, the department reported.

Residents already were out when crews arrived. Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 25 minutes, the agency reported.

No one was injured, but the American Red Cross is assisting at least two residents who were displaced by the fire, said Battalion Chief Zach Hickman. Power to the building was turned off and the investigation continued Sunday into the cause of the fire.

Total property damage is estimated at $80,000.

Other agencies that assisted were the Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, North Liberty Fire Department, Coralville Fire Department, Solon Fire Department, West Branch Fire Department, Hills Fire Department, Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center and MidAmerican Energy Company.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

 

