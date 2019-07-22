Public Safety

Iowa City Animal Services looking for dog that bit woman

Sports Column Bar, 12 South Dubuque Street Iowa City, on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012 (Gazette photo)
Sports Column Bar, 12 South Dubuque Street Iowa City, on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012 (Gazette photo)

IOWA CITY — Iowa City Animal Services are looking for the owner of a dog that bit a woman last week.

According to a city news release, animal services received a notification around 11:15 p.m. July 17 that a woman had been bitten by a dog. The woman reported she was at the Sports Column, 10 S. Dubuque St., talking with a man with a gray pit bull puppy. The dog bit the woman on the arm as she was petting it, authorities said.

Iowa City Animal Service wants rabies vaccination information on the dog and is asking anyone with information on the owner to contact animal services at 319-356-5295 or the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-6800.

l Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Social media page leads to drug arrest for North Liberty man

Central City man convicted of killing friend dies while serving 30 years

Johnson County Jail inmate found with heroin

One transported to hospital after Coralville apartment fire

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Former mayoral candidate Jorel Robinson to run for Cedar Rapids City Council

Kennedy High hackers place in national girls' cybersecurity competition

Linn County Conservation needs your feedback on parks, future plans

Meet the U. Iowa grad who shattered world hot air balloon records

F&M Bank pulling out of Westdale

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.