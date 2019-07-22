Iowa City Animal Services looking for dog that bit woman

IOWA CITY — Iowa City Animal Services are looking for the owner of a dog that bit a woman last week.

According to a city news release, animal services received a notification around 11:15 p.m. July 17 that a woman had been bitten by a dog. The woman reported she was at the Sports Column, 10 S. Dubuque St., talking with a man with a gray pit bull puppy. The dog bit the woman on the arm as she was petting it, authorities said.

Iowa City Animal Service wants rabies vaccination information on the dog and is asking anyone with information on the owner to contact animal services at 319-356-5295 or the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-6800.

