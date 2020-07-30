Public Safety

Iowa man sentenced to 40 years in prison for producing child porn

Federal charges stem from previous conviction for kidnapping and sex abuse of 4-year-old girl

COUNCIL BLUFFS — A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison this week for producing and possessing child pornography.

Michael Brandstrom, 29, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 360 months for production of child pornography and 120 months for possession of child pornography, which were run consecutively for a total of 480 months.

The federal sentence will be served concurrently with his 10 year sentence in Pottawattamie County District Court for third-degree kidnapping and lascivious acts with a child.

Brandstrom was also sentenced to serve 15 years of supervised release following his federal prison term. He also will pay $10,500 in restitution to numerous victims.

The charges stem from an investigation after a mother reported her 4-year-old child was missing from their apartment in Council Bluffs on September 2, 2019. As police searched the apartment complex, Brandstrom brought the missing child out to them. According to police, Brandstrom was nervous when they questioned him and his account wasn’t consistent as to why he hadn’t contacted police when he located the child, and the child’s shirt was inside out.

Evidence showed Brandstrom had taken the child into his apartment without the consent of her mother and the child told authorities that Brandstrom took pictures of her in his bathroom.

A search warrant was obtained for Brandstrom’s apartment, according to prosecutors. A laptop and two cellphones were found and seized for forensic analysis. The analysis revealed a large number of child pornography images and videos, including those of the child he kidnapped.

Investigators also found communications Brandstrom had with children from another country where he attempted to sexually exploit them.

This investigation was conducted by the Council Bluffs Police Department and U.S. Secret Service. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

