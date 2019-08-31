Public Safety

Intoxicated driver in stolen car steals another while running from police in Iowa City, officials say

Man arrested after in Riverside after 81-minute pursuit

IOWA CITY — An intoxicated driver took police on more than an hourlong chase Saturday morning in two stolen vehicles and on foot before being arrested in Riverside, police said.

Just after 11 a.m. Saturday, Iowa City police responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver near the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center on South Gilbert Street. They located the driver, later identified as Quentin Jay Hamilton, 35, in a stolen vehicle at the nearby Terry True Blood Recreation Area, according to a news release from police.

When police tried to approach the vehicle, Hamilton drove away onto the pedestrian path in the park, then he ditched the car and ran, the release said.

While police searched for Hamilton, he stole another vehicle nearby. He was later arrested in Riverside by Johnson County sheriff’s deputies, concluding the 81-minute pursuit, the release said.

Hamilton is charged with operating while under the influence, third-degree burglary, interference with official acts, second-degree criminal mischief, driving while license denied or revoked, reckless driving, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, according to the release.

