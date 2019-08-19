Public Safety

Inmate accused of breaking fire sprinkler causing flooding at Linn Co. Jail

By Kat Russell, The Gazette

An inmate, who is being held at Linn County Jail for federal authorities, was charged Friday after he allegedly broke off the sprinkler head in his jail cell.

According to the criminal complaint Jose E. Victor, 28, of Cedar Rapids, faces a charge of second-degree criminal mischief for allegedly causing more than $1000 in damage to the facility’s first-floor isolation area.

The charge, according to Jail Administrator Maj. Pete Wilson, came after Victor used a shirt to break the fire-suppression sprinkler in his jail cell. The incident, Wilson said, occurred at 10:35 p.m. on August 15. The break caused the facility’s sprinkler system to “put out several hundred gallons of water into his cell causing water to flood into the rest of the first floor isolation area,” according to the complaint.

The water also spilled into the cells in Victor’s immediate area, and the water line to the facility’s fire-suppression system was shut down while the damage was repaired.

The jail administrator said no cells had to be evacuated and no one was injured as a result of the incident. Additionally, other than the broken sprinkler head, Maj. Wilson said there was no permanent damage caused to the facility.

