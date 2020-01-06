Public Safety

Independence woman ordered to prison for life after death of ex husband

Jury found Hillary Hunziker guilty of killing ex husband

Murder defendant Hillary Hunziker, right, sits at the defense table Dec. 17, 2019, in Buchanan District Court after a jury verdict finding her guilty of murder was read. (Jeff Reinitz/Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier)
Murder defendant Hillary Hunziker, right, sits at the defense table Dec. 17, 2019, in Buchanan District Court after a jury verdict finding her guilty of murder was read. (Jeff Reinitz/Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier)
/
By Jeff Reinitz, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier

INDEPENDENCE — An Independence woman was ordered to prison Monday for the rest of her life for stabbing to death her former husband and fleeing with their young son in 2017.

Judge Andrea Dryer sentenced Hillary Lee Hunziker, 34, to life in prison without parole in Buchanan County District Court. Iowa law requires the sentence.

She also ordered Hunziker to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of Jason Hunziker, her former husband.

And the judge extended a restraining order, which prevents her from contacting their son, for five years. The boy is with relatives.

A jury found Hillary Hunziker guilty of murder during a December trial — rejecting a defense claim of insanity.

Prosecutors said she slipped into Jason Hunziker’s rural Independence home in November 2017 and stabbed him to death. She then took their son, then 9 years old, with plans to eventually have him taken to relatives in Minnesota.

That night, she fled with the boy to her mother’s house in Robins, where she was captured by authorities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

During trial, the defense argued Hunziker was insane at the time of the slaying and was acting on a delusion that her ex husband had been abusing their son.

Before the sentencing Monday, the judge dismissed defense motions asking for a new trial. The motions argued the jury wasn’t provided with proper instructions and that the guilty verdict went against the weight of the evidence.

By Jeff Reinitz, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Police: Coralville man tried to throw bench through window

Iowa City woman faces burglary charge after assault inside home

Waterloo sued over law limiting criminal record inquiries

Marion Police Department Experiences 911 Phone Outage

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

UI hospitals expect better culture to bring better results

No nest egg, no problem: Cedar Rapids program helps with starter homes

Fact Checker: Move over Mayor Pete; there are 2 Rhodes scholars in the Democratic Primary

Iowans have chance to 'retake our government,' Andrew Yang says

Iowa safety Geno Stone leaps to the NFL Draft

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.