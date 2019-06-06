IMCC inmate accused of assaulting staff member

CORALVILLE — An Iowa Medical and Classification Center inmate is accused of assaulting a staff member at the prison.

According to a Coralville police criminal complaint, around 8:45 a.m. on May 29, 26-year-old John D. Watson entered the secretary’s office at the prison, grabbed a woman by the throat and threw her against a window. Police said the woman was able to fight back, scream for help and another staff member also called for help.

Watson, who is serving a prison sentence for second-degree robbery, now faces one count of assault on persons in certain occupations, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

