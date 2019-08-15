Public Safety

Illinois woman tries to flee in stolen car, crashes

Sharkera L. Patterson
Sharkera L. Patterson

IOWA CITY — An Illinois woman is accused of fleeing from police in a stolen car.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, 18-year-old Sharkera L. Patterson, of East Moline, Ill., was spotted driving a 1990 Oldsmobile 88 on East Washington Street. Police said a check of the registration showed the vehicle had been stolen out of Scott County.

When the officer turned around to catch up to the vehicle, Patterson allegedly sped away at 50 to 60 mph. Police said Patterson ignored the officer’s lights and sirens, ran two stop signs and crashed the vehicle.

Patterson tried to hide from police, but was found in a creek bed by a police K-9, police said. During a search, police found a small baggie of marijuana on her.

Patterson was arrested and faces charges of eluding, a Class D felony; second-degree theft, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor; and other violations.

