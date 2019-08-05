Public Safety

Illinois man accused of leading deputies, troopers on drunken pursuit in Johnson County

Two state patrol vehicles hit during chase

Kelston J. Bougguess

SWISHER — An Illinois man is accused of crashing into multiple state troopers during a chase Sunday night.

According to the Iowa State Patrol and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Kelston J. Bougguess was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 380 near Swisher around 8 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said Bouggess was doing 91 mph in a 70 mph zone. After initially stopping, authorities said Bouggess took off after the deputy stepped out of his squad car.

A chase ensued with the state patrol joining in the pursuit, authorities said. Bouggess allegedly reached speeds of 109 mph. The state patrol said when the pursuit continued on Interstate 80, Bougguess intentionally hit a state trooper. A pit maneuver was attempted, but Bouggess continued driving. Bougess eventually lost control on the interstate and hit another trooper before spinning out and coming to rest on a cable barrier, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said Bougguess smelled of alcohol and showed signs of intoxication. He allegedly told a deputy he drank a six pack of beer while driving.

Bougguess was initially hospitalized following the chase, but has since been arrested. He faces charges of eluding, a Class D felony; and drunken driving, a serious misdemeanor. He faces six years in prison.

