After I-380 crash, Waterloo woman flown from Center Point to UIHC for injuries

A Linn County Sheriff's Office squad car. (file photo)
A Waterloo woman was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for life-threatening injuries after a crash on Interstate 380 north of Center Point Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to a crash on I-380 just south of Urbana Road, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Connie Moyer, 58, of Waterloo lost control of her vehicle while driving on southbound Interstate 380, entered the median and struck a parked vehicle that was still there after it was involved in a crash earlier that day.

Moyer was taken to Center Point by ambulance and flown to UIHC in Iowa City for what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said she was wearing her seat belt during the crash and, at a later time, she would be cited for failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

