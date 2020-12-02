Lisbon man charged in high speed chase from Central City into Jones County

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Lisbon man, who led Linn County deputies and other law enforcement on a high speed Tuesday, starting in Central City and continuing into Jones County, was charged Wednesday with eluding, drunken driving and possession of marijuana and unlawful prescription drugs.

Hunter Dade Campbell, 37, during an initial appearance in Linn County District Court Wednesday was charged with attempt to elude, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol as a third offense, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, driving while license under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to criminal complaint.

Campbell fled from deputies who attempted to initiate a traffic stop about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for going 65 mph in a 20 mph zone at Fourth Street N and Commercial Street in Central City, according to the complaint. During the chase, Campbell “blew through” several stop signs as deputies pursued him with lights and sirens.

The pursuit continued northbound on Highway 13 from Central City as Campbell reached speeds of 90 mph in a 55 mph zone. He then went eastbound on D62 from Highway 13, reaching speeds of 85 mph and continued into Jones County.

A Monticello police officer eventually used “stop sticks” to disable his vehicle at D62 and Stone Bridge Road, deflating the two front tires and Campbell pulled over, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

When law enforcement made contact with Campbell they noted “several signs of insobriety” and saw several empty “shot-sized” alcohol bottles in plain view in his vehicle, the complaint shows. Campbell had slurred speech, poor balance and refused field sobriety tests. He also had marijuana, prescription drugs without a prescription, drug paraphernalia and his license had been revoked, according to the complaint.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monticello Police Department, Jones County and Delaware County sheriff’s offices and the Iowa State Patrol.

Campbell was released from prison in May and on parole for convictions last year of second-degree fraudulent practices — making false unemployment claims — and drunken driving, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was sentenced to five years in prison and was released after nearly a year.

He also has previous convictions for drunken driving, stalking and interference with official acts.

