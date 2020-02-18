Public Safety

Hundreds of 'Whip-It' containers found in Iowa City woman's car

Ziyuan Zhong
Ziyuan Zhong

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City woman was arrested for operating under the influence and other charges after she admitted to using dozens of cans of inhalants before driving.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 10:43 p.m. Monday, 22-year-old Ziyuan Zhong was observed driving a 2014 Maserati Gran Turismo near Burlington and Gilbert streets. Police said the vehicle had no front plate and tinted side windows. The registered owner was also shown to be barred from driving.

Police said spoke with the Zhong when she pulled into a gas station. Zhong had bloodshot, watery eyes, dilated pupils and impaired speech and balance, police said. The officer also noticed “several hundred” used Whip-It brand nitrous oxide containers in Zhong’s vehicle, as well as three dispensers for the canisters, according to criminal complaints. Zhong allegedly admitted to using 50-75 canisters of nitrous oxide between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday and said she typically uses as many as 200 canisters a week.

Zhong — who initially gave police an Ohio driver’s license not belonging to her because she knew her own license was not valid — showed “substantial measurable impairment” on field sobriety tests, despite a breathalyzer showing her blood alcohol content to be zero percent, police said. A drug influence evaluation showed her to be under the influence of a stimulant and unsafe to drive, police said.

Zhong was arrested and faces charges of driving under the influence, possession of nitrous oxide, driving while barred as a habitual offender, providing false identification information and driving with a suspended license.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Armored vehicle now in hand, CRPD already using it to resolve dangerous situations

DNA expert testifies Jerry Burns DNA 'consistent' with stain found on Martinko's dress

Woman forced to watch 'Roots' to 'understand her racism,' Cedar Rapids police say

Iowa district to pay $4.8M to settle suit in fatal school bus fire

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Approaching 'funnel' deadline causes Iowa Statehouse frenzy

Carson King Foundation aims for wider reach

California entity buys Whirlpool warehouse in North Liberty for $28 million

The Gazette Daily News Podcast Feb. 18th

Iowa Wesleyan won't return donor's gift, despite sitting idle for years

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.