34-year-old woman seriously injured in hit-and-run wreck; police looking for driver

Police are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run wreck that occurred early Monday morning, November 9, in southwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, firefighters and police officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at 6:56 a.m. on 33rd Avenue SW near 18th Street SW.

While en route, police said callers indicated that the collision involved a pickup truck and a minivan. According to witnesses, the driver of the pickup truck ran from the scene after the collision.

Officers determined that the pickup truck had been stolen.

Police said, the driver of the pickup truck was traveling eastbound on 33rd Avenue and crossed the centerline, striking the westbound minivan head-on. The collision caused significant intrusion into the passenger compartment of the minivan and the driver had to be extricated by first responders.

The driver of the minivan was identified as Haley Renee Wiebel, 34.

Wiebel sustained several traumatic injuries and was transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.

The police department said investigators have confirmed that the pickup truck involved in the hit-and-run was stolen from Cancun Mexican Grill & Bar, 365 33rd Avenue SW, earlier that morning.

The driver of the pickup has not been located at this time, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Police Department is requesting assistance with the ongoing investigation. Anyone that may have witnessed the collision or been on scene after the collision is requested to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

