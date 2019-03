Three people were transported to the hospital early Friday after a crash on Highway 1 near Solon.

A 25-year-old was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after the crash around 5:25 a.m. Friday, the Iowa State Patrol reported. A 23-year-old and a 22-year-old also in the vehicle were taken to the hospital by Johnson County Ambulance Service.

The three people, who have not been identified pending notification of family, were in a 2013 Subaru Outback going north on Highway 1 when they crossed the center line, the State Patrol reported. The car hit the tractor of a southbound Mack truck driven by Loras P. Phillips, of Dyersville. Phillips was not injured.

The crash closed both lanes of Highway 1 for about two hours Friday. Motorists went around the crash on Dillons Furrow Road, Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek said.

The State Patrol still is investigating.

