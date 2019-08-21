Hiawatha woman accused of stealing $70,000 from employer

A Hiawatha woman was arrested Tuesday on accusation that she had stolen nearly $70,000 from her former employer over the course of two years.

According to the criminal complaint, an internal examination, forensic accounting and a police investigation led authorities to believe that while employed as the treasurer at Midwest Distributors, 475 Burdette Drive SW in Cedar Rapids, Kelly L. Bentow, 37, stole roughly $35,500 between May 1, 2016 and June 29, 2018 by paying herself commissions and taking commissions that were to be applied to customer accounts.

Bentow also “misappropriated payments from vendors to the company and converted credits that were applied to customers’ accounts to her own use,” according to the complaint. The misappropriated funds totaled roughly $33,500, the complaint states.

Bentow faces two counts of first-degree theft.

A warrant was issued for Bentow’s arrest was issued on Monday and she was taken into custody Tuesday.

Bentow made her first appearance Wednesday morning in Linn County District Court where a judge appointed a public defender.

