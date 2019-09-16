27-year-old man shot in the chest; Hiawatha police investigating

A 27-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday night during a shooting at a Hiawatha apartment complex.

Hiawatha Police Chief Dennis Marks said officers were dispatched at 9:20 p.m. to 265 Pirie Dr. for reports of a shooting in the apartment complex parking lot.

Marks said dispute had occurred between two groups of people, and members of both groups began firing at one another. Marks said he thinks there is a connection between the two groups, but gang activity is not suspected.

A 27-year-old man was hit in the chest and taken to a hospital. He is expected to recover, Marks said.

Officers located several shell casing and spotted damage to two nearby apartment buildings. Police have interviewed several witnesses, Marks said, but cooperation has been limited.

“There were several people in the area at the time,” he said. “But we have not received he cooperation we were hoping for.”

Marks said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

