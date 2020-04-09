Public Safety

Hiawatha man leads officers on chase, charged with vehicle theft and burglary tool possession

Jacob Michalec
A Hiawatha man was arrested and faces several charges when a Linn County sheriff’s deputy observing his unsafe driving led to a police chase.

According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:41 a.m. on Thursday a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle being driven “in an unsafe manner” and passing in a no-passing zone heading south at the 3300 block of C Street SW in Cedar Rapids.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the motorist, later identified as Jacob Bernard Michalec, 31, of Hiawatha, did not stop. This triggered a “low speed pursuit” continuing south on C Street to Wright Brothers Blvd, heading east on Wright Brothers onto Mabie Road, heading to Jappa Road where it turned north and then east onto Highway 30. The vehicle then continued to Highway 30, reaching a maximum speed of approximately 80 mph, when it began to show signs of motor damage.

Linn County Deputies were joined by the Mount Vernon Police Department and the Iowa Department of Vehicle Enforcement in following the vehicle onto Vislisel Road, where it stopped “due to what appeared to be mechanical engine damage,” according to the release.

Michaelec was taken into custody there and charged with second-degree theft of a vehicle, possession of burglary tools, an existing warrant for fraudulent use of a credit card, driving while barred, and a variety of oother traffic related violations.

