Hiawatha man convicted of sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 20-year-old Hiawatha man pleaded guilty Monday to sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl between Dec. 29 and Jan. 5.

Nathan I. Jiles, charged with third-degree sexual abuse, admitted during the plea hearing in Linn County District Court that he sexually assaulted the girl. According to a criminal complaint, the girl gave details of the abuse during a forensic interview at St. Luke’s Child Protection Center. When the victim sent a message to Jiles after the incidents and told him she was going to report him, Jiles threatened to kill her, the complaint shows.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Monica Slaughter said the defense was going to request a deferred judgment, but there is no agreement from the prosecution on sentencing until she reviews the presentencing report conducted by the probation office.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Jason Besler said if the deferred judgment isn’t granted by the sentencing judge, Jiles would face 10 years in prison. Jiles also would have to register as a sex offender for 10 years if he is granted the deferred judgment and probation. If he is sentenced to the prison term, he will have to register as a sex offender for life, and may also have to serve a special sentence of parole following his probation or prison term.

Jiles’ sentencing is set for Oct. 15.

