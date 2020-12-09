Public Safety

Hiawatha man accused of stealing cash, lottery tickets from Kwik Shop in Cedar Rapids

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
A Hiawatha man was arrested late last week after he allegedly stole cash and lottery tickets from a Kwik Stop in northeast Cedar Rapids where he was employed.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, 46-year-old Anthony A. Higgins allegedly voided or refunded items where customers paid cash between July 23 and September 17 and then took the cash while working at the Kwik Shop at 4201 Center Point Road NE.

Police said he also allegedly refunded items from the sales floor and used the refunded cash to redeem lottery tickets.

The stolen amount totaled $2,569.45, police said.

Higgins’ actions were captured on video surveillance and turned into the police department as evidence, authorities said.

Higgins was interviewed by officers and admitted to approximately $2,500 in theft and using the refunded money to buy lottery tickets on four separate occasions.

Higgins faces charges of second-degree theft and Iowa Lottery violation.

A bench warrant was issued for Higgins after he allegedly failed to appear in Linn District Court for his initial appearance on Dec. 1 and Higgins was taken into custody by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 7.

Higgins made his initial appearance in Linn County District Court Monday.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

