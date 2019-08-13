Henry County Sheriff identifies Anamosa woman, 29, found dead in field

HENRY COUNTY — Local, county and state officials are investigating after the body of a 29-year-old woman was found last week in a farm field near the 1200 grid of Highway 78, west of Wayland.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found by a farmhand who was out checking on livestock and the property’s fence line.

The body has since been identified as that of Brandy Mae Shepherd-Margita, 29, of Anamosa. The sheriff’s office has not released any information regarding cause of death or how long Shepherd-Margita has been dead, specifying only that “no risk to the public exists.”

In a Facebook post on August 8 — the day before her daughter’s body was found — Shepherd-Margita’s mother, Heather Brokaw, claimed her daughter had been missing since August 2 and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Two days later, Brokaw announced that her daughter was found dead.

“I have sad, sad news,” she wrote. “They found Brandy’s body in a field in Southeast Iowa yesterday. My baby girl is gone.

The mother also indicated her daughter might have had some issues with drug addiction, pleading in that same post for those who “need help with drug addiction, find a way.”

Brokaw told local news outlets that her daughter leaves behind 4 children — ages nine, five, three, and 11 months — who are now in her care.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The mother shared some memories of her daughter on Facebook Tuesday morning stating her daughters favorite color was orange and her favorite flower was the lotus flower. Shepherd-Margita also “loved to draw and color and write down her thoughts.”

She also felt an affinity with Betty Boop.

“Her favorite character was Betty Boop,” Brokaw wrote. “When she got her first Betty Boop doll for her 4th birthday she said, ‘Ooooo, sexy woman!’ I’ll never forget that.”

An obituary submitted to The Gazette says Celebration of Life Services are pending from the Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. However, Brokaw posted on her Facebook page that a memorial for her daughter has been scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 102 W. Church St., in Oxford Junction.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com