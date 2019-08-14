Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
Public Safety

Helicopter downed at same rural Marion cornfield 3 days after plane's emergency landing

Approximate location of downed helicopter on August 13, 2019. (Google maps)
A helicopter flying over the site of a plane’s emergency landing Saturday went down in the same eastern Linn County cornfield Tuesday evening.

At about 7:30 p.m., Marion pilot Cole Norton and passenger Martin Brown, of Wichita, Kan., were flying over the cornfield just north of Martin Creek Road about one mile east of Highway 13 when they experienced a problem that caused them to land in the cornfield, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The helicopter pilot and passenger were uninjured.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Linn County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

On Saturday, single-engine plane pilot Bonnie Roth and student pilot Steph Draher were uninjured after an emergency landing in the same area.

