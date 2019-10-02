Public Safety

Heavy rains bring flooding, road closures in eastern and western Iowa

Road Closed sign
Road Closed sign

Heavy rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning brought flooding to some parts of Iowa, forced the closure of some major roadways.

A map on the Iowa Department of Transportation website shows that flooding closed down state roads on Manchester and Sageville in Eastern Iowa, as well as a section of Interstate 29 in Pottawattamie County on the far west side of the state.

In Manchester, a section of Highway 13 between County Roads D22 and D13 is closed, and traffic is being diverted to West Marion Street.

In Sageville a section of U.S. 52 between Highway 32 and County Roads Y35 and D10 is blocked and traffic is being diverted to S. John Deere Road.

And, flooding forced closure of a section of Interstate 29, which stretches north and south along the west side of the state, between exits 61 near Crescent and 71 near Loveland. A detour has not yet been defined, the DOT map shows.

It is not yet know when those roads will reopen, but more rain is expected is expected Wednesday and possibly into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Second Muscatine woman arrested in connection with Lone Tree burglary

Coralville man accused of attempting to break into the Old Capitol Building

Police kill cow that had run loose in downtown Des Moines, neighborhoods

Tornado warning for Linn County, including Center Point, Robins

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Embattled wildlife rehabilitator leaving Cedar Rapids

Lawsuit describes sex harassment in Marion Police Department

Deere to lay off about 160 employees in Quad Cities

Bernie Sanders has heart procedure for blocked artery, cancels campaign events

Many Iowa water quality projects vie for only small pool of money

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.