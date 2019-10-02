Heavy rains bring flooding, road closures in eastern and western Iowa

Heavy rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning brought flooding to some parts of Iowa, forced the closure of some major roadways.

A map on the Iowa Department of Transportation website shows that flooding closed down state roads on Manchester and Sageville in Eastern Iowa, as well as a section of Interstate 29 in Pottawattamie County on the far west side of the state.

In Manchester, a section of Highway 13 between County Roads D22 and D13 is closed, and traffic is being diverted to West Marion Street.

In Sageville a section of U.S. 52 between Highway 32 and County Roads Y35 and D10 is blocked and traffic is being diverted to S. John Deere Road.

And, flooding forced closure of a section of Interstate 29, which stretches north and south along the west side of the state, between exits 61 near Crescent and 71 near Loveland. A detour has not yet been defined, the DOT map shows.

It is not yet know when those roads will reopen, but more rain is expected is expected Wednesday and possibly into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

