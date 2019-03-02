24-year old man arrested for arson after Hawthorne Hills apartment fire

A suspect has been arrested for arson in relation to the recent fire at Hawthorne Hills Apartments on 2255 C Street SW in Cedar Rapids.

According to a report by Cedar Rapids Public Safety Communications Coordinator Greg Buelow, 24-year-old Dallas Tullis was brought into police custody upon being discharged from Mercy Medical Center. The report states he was transported to the Linn County Jail and charged with Arson-1st Degree as well as Assault on a Police Officer, Assault with Injury, and Interference With Official Acts after assaulting a police officer and hospital security officer.

According to the report, Cedar Rapids fire investigators and the Cedar Rapids Police Department determined the fire at Hawthorne Hills’ 2-story, 16-unit apartment complex was intentionally set by Tullis shortly before 8:30 a.m. February 28th. Tullis was reportedly taken into custody near the scene and taken to Mercy Medical Center where he remained under police hold.

A 65-year old male reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries and still is hospitalized at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and two other adults and a firefighter (along with Tullis) reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hawthorne Holls apartment complex suffered significant fire, heat, and smoke damage, which reportedly displaced all the residents. The City of Cedar Rapids Housing Services Department has provided housing assistance for those displaced.