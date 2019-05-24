Public Safety

Hawkeye Downs' stolen pace truck found in Cedar Rapids

No arrests have been made in Thursday burglary

Pickup stolen from Hawkeye Downs. (submitted photo)
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Hawkeye Downs pace truck has been found.

The vehicle, stolen Thursday morning from the racetrack, was found that evening behind a storage garage in southwest Cedar Rapids, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

The vehicle was found at 5:30 p.m., parked and locked behind Kirkwood Storage Garages at 615 Miller Ave. SW. Police said no keys were found, and the vehicle was impounded and is being processed by the crime scene unit, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Police believe two people were involved in the Hawkeye Downs burglary, which happened about 5:30 a.m. at 4400 Sixth St. SW. Employees discovered a building had been broken into and the 2018 Chevy Silverado had been stolen. Two Hawkeye Downs’ golf carts were also found stuck in the mud.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cedar Rapids police at (319) 286-5491.

