Iowa City woman faces kidnapping, assault charges

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City woman faces kidnapping and assault charges after she was told she would have to move out of her home.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints and the call for service, two employees from United Action for Youth went to at home at 1221 E. Bloomington St. around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the employees were there to inform the resident, 22-year-old Hannah G. Turley that she was being removed from an assistance program and needed to move out of the residence.

Police said Turley became “engaged” and punched one of the employees in the face. She then prevented them from leaving the residence, police said. One of the employees was able to text a co-worker for help and that colleague called 911.

Police said when officers arrived, Turley had locked the door and told the employees that no one was entering or leaving the residence. She armed herself with a kitchen knife and told officers she wouldn’t let the employees leave until things were resolved, police said.

Turley also allegedly told the employees she would set fire to both the house and their business. Police said one of the employees was able to record Turley making threats to them.

Police said Turley’s young children were present for the incident. At one point, she was holding one child while also holding a knife, police said.

Turley was arrested and faces charges of third-degree kidnapping, child endangerment, assault while displaying a weapon, assault causing bodily injury and first-degree harassment. The kidnapping charge is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

