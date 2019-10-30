Get ready for a freezing cold, icy Halloween night

Costumes from the movie Frozen may be particularly appropriate this Halloween as more snow is expected to hit Eastern Iowa Wednesday and into Thursday.

According to the weather service, “a strong storm system will bring widespread snow to much of the area beginning late Wednesday afternoon and lasting into Halloween.”

The advisory states snowfall could be “moderate to heavy at times, especially (Wednesday) night into Thursday morning.”

The storm is forecast to hit around 7 p.m. and carry through until about 1 p.m. Thursday. Accumulations of roughly two to four inches is expected, making slick road conditions, low visibility and icy patches likely.

Cedar Rapids Police asked that drivers plan ahead and give themselves extra time to reach their destinations as road conditions could be hazardous. Tuesday’s snow, the department said, resulted in officers responding to more than 20 crashes between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Additionally, the weather service said heavy, wet snow could lead to fallen branches and downed power lines.

The police department also cautioned drivers and parents to be extra vigilant Halloween night as “there will be more children on the streets and sidewalks — and those kids may be focused on gathering candy and caught up in the excitement of the holiday, rather than being careful while crossing streets.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, slick roads and sidewalks could pose an additional danger to drivers and trick-or-treaters alike.

Halloween night should bring clearer skies and below freezing temperatures, according to the weather service. The NWS forecast for Thursday night calls for mostly clear skies and a low of 21 degrees with 5 mph winds.

The clear skies should continue through the weekend, according to the NWS, with Friday bringing partly sunny skies and high of 40 degrees. Temperatures are expected to dip down to 27 degrees Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday calls for sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, with temperatures dipping below freezing Saturday night and settling just at freezing Sunday.

The weather should warm slightly next week with a high of 48 degrees on Monday and 43 on Tuesday.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com