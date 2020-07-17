Half of Hiawatha Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19, chief says

Roughly half of the officers at the Hiawatha Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Hiawatha Police Chief Dennis Marks.

The chief told The Gazette Friday afternoon that eight of his officers became ill at the same time last weekend. All, he said, are recovering at home. The Hiawatha Police Department employs 16 officers total, 12 of whom respond to calls for service. Many of the officers, he said, serve multiple functions.

“We have been in contact with Linn County Public Health and are following their recommendations for exposure and return to work,” the chief said in a statement.

The chief said it is unclear when, where or how the officers were exposed.

“Public health told us you will never know where the exposure came from,” Marks said. “Most people chalk up the very minor initial symptoms to just life’s aches and pains. Two days later when you realize you’re sick, it’s too late — you’ve infected too many people. All my people became sick last weekend (and) seven were on days off.”

All eight officers were supplied with proper personal protective equipment including masks, the chief said, though the officers were not necessarily wearing masks on every call. That has since changed.

“Officers are required to follow the city policy for social distancing and mask wearing while in the office,” he said. “Officers are now wearing masks any time they eat in public (and) at all times in the department.”

Additionally, the chief said not all of the eight officers were responding to calls for service.

“Losing half the department all at once has presented some challenges,” Marks said. “We are continuing to maintain our long established patrol staffing levels.”

The chief emphasized that “the Hiawatha Police Department are being handled and the level of service to our citizens has not been interrupted.”

“We are focused on maintaining patrol coverage,” Marks told The Gazette Friday. “This has not been interrupted, Officers are working overtime shifts to get us through this week.”

Some of the officers have been cleared to return to work next week, Marks said, though he did not specify how many and if they would be returning to patrol or relegated to desk duty.

