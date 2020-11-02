Public Safety

Gunfire reported in Iowa City on Halloween

A sticker advertising the Crime Stoppers program adorns the back of and Iowa City Police Department patrol car Friday, A
A sticker advertising the Crime Stoppers program adorns the back of and Iowa City Police Department patrol car Friday, Aug. 16, 2013 in Iowa City. (Gazette Photo Archive)

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police responded Saturday to the 50th shots-fired call this year.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Taylor Drive at 9:44 p.m. Saturday after multiple 911 calls reported shots fired, according to a news release. Police said witnesses corroborated the reports of gunfire and said a dark-colored sedan sped onto Highway 6 from Taylor Drive.

No injuries were reported and police do not have a suspect description.

Anyone with information — including camera footage — is asked to contact the police department or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

