Gunfire reported in Iowa City on Halloween

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police responded Saturday to the 50th shots-fired call this year.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Taylor Drive at 9:44 p.m. Saturday after multiple 911 calls reported shots fired, according to a news release. Police said witnesses corroborated the reports of gunfire and said a dark-colored sedan sped onto Highway 6 from Taylor Drive.

No injuries were reported and police do not have a suspect description.

Anyone with information — including camera footage — is asked to contact the police department or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

