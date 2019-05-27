Gun pulled following preschool graduation argument in Iowa City

IOWA CITY — A fight at a preschool graduation led to someone nearly being hit by a car and a gun being displayed.

According to Iowa City Police criminal complaints, around 12:25 p.m. Friday, Anthony Q. Waller, 23, of Cedar Rapids and Will Muhammad, 67, of Waterloo got into an argument while attending a preschool graduation in the 1200 block of Baker Street. Police said Waller drove his car “in an aggressive and threatening manner” at another person at the graduation.

Muhammad then followed Waller in his vehicle, pulled up alongside him and threatened him with a gun, according to the complaint.

Police arrested both men, who each face one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Waller is also accused of violating a protective order.

