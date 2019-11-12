Grieving family says men convicted of Cedar Rapids burglary that resulted in woman's death deserve prison time

CEDAR RAPIDS — A grieving brother asked a judge Tuesday to send two 19-year-old men to prison for their part in a burglary that ended in the fatal shooting of his 18-year-old sister in 2018.

Jacob McMann, in a victim impact statement read at separate sentencings for James Jenkins and Allen W. Miller, both of Marion, said he wakes up every morning, knowing he won’t see his sister, AnnaElise Edgeton. The two may not have pulled the trigger but the burglary was “premeditated, planned and violent,” he said.

The two men knew Kyler Junkins, 20, of Marion, who was convicted of the deadly shooting, had a gun that night and knew the plan was to “rob and take what they could,” McMann said.

The defendants need to be “stripped of freedom,” the same way his sister was stripped of her life, he said.

6th Judicial District Judge Sean McPartland said there was “no happy ending here.” No matter what he does it won’t bring back the victim.

Both men asked for suspended sentences and probation but the judge noted this was serious conduct and there was pattern of conduct on Jan. 13, 2018. The three set out to commit burglaries that night and tried more than once.

Court documents show the three went to another residence first but couldn’t get in, so then went to the home of Edgeton and her husband, John Maskewit-Edgeton, at the Shamrock Apartments, 316 Jacolyn Dr. SW, to steal drugs and money.

McPartland, in Jenkins’ sentencing, said the act was “callous” and they had “disregard for the victim’s life.”

McPartland sentenced both men, convicted of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, to the maximum time of up to 10 years in prison, as recommended by the prosecution.

Jenkins and Miller apologized to Edgeton’s family who attended both hearings.

Jenkins said he took full responsibility for his actions, and said if he could go back, he would make different decisions. He said what he saw that night “won’t leave his mind.” He lives with that fact every day.

Miller said he knew there was no way to change it, except to live a better life and help his community. He promised to lead a “law abiding life.”

“I am so sorry,” Miller said, turning to Edgeton’s family.

The courtroom became heated between the Jenkins family and the Edgetons but the deputies quickly stopped the confrontation.

Both hearings were delayed by over an hour and all three families involved had a long morning.

Lori McMann, Edgeton’s mother during her statement, said the two men knew her daughter had been shot and just drove away.

“I’m angry,” the mother said. “My daughter didn’t deserve this. I’m sad. You took my baby.”

Lori McMann talked about finding her daughter, a certified nursing assistant, that day. She said they drove up and saw the broken down door and knew “something was terribly wrong.” Once inside, her daughter was lying on the floor with gunshot to her chest.

“They left her there to die,” she said.

During Miller’s sentencing, she said she understood that Miller had a difficult life and his own issues but she suggested that being in prison may get him the help he needs.

Miller’s mother and girlfriend, who is pregnant, also give mitigation statements to let the judge know how Miller had grown up, his loss of a parent and being put out of his mother’s home at 17 because she couldn’t deal with his substance abuse, while also trying to deal with his sister’s serious health issues.

Miller, during his plea hearing, admitted to driving the car but didn’t enter the apartment.

Jenkins said he entered the apartment with Junkins.

They also admitted to knowing Edgeton was in the apartment and that she was shot by Junkins during the burglary.

Junkins was convicted of second-degree murder in Edgeton’s death and is serving up to 50 years in prison.

Junkins also was convicted of second-degree burglary in another case, and that 10 year sentence was run concurrently to the murder term. The state court sentences were run consecutively to his 12-year sentence on federal firearms and drug convictions.

