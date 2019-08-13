Grandview firefighter killed in hit-and-run

MUSCATINE — A Grandview firefighter died after a hit-and-run crash on Highway 61.

Devin Estabrook, 49, of Letts, was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver just before 5 a.m. Monday in Muscatine, Muscatine officials said.

Estabrook, who was an organ donor, was airlifted to a hospital in Peoria, Ill., where his organs were collected, according to Dan Conry, assistant fire chief in Grandview, a city of 600 in Louisa County in southeast Iowa.

Conry said Estabrook had been a firefighter with the small volunteer fire department for nine or 10 years. He also was a volunteer for Louisa County Ambulance.

“First and foremost, he was a family man,” said Conry, who said Estabrook leaves behind a wife, Tonya, and two children.

Estabrook worked in maintenance at Bayer in Muscatine.

“He was on the E Team, the first responder unit within the plant,” said Conry, who added Estabrook enjoyed EMS work tremendously.

Estabook, whom he described as “larger than life,” “was always trying to get a smile out of you.”

The firefighters will plan a memorial, Conry said.

The crash remains under investigation. The vehicle that struck Estabrook did not stop.

The Iowa State Patrol is the primary investigating agency, assisted by Muscatine police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Lt. Anthony Kies at the Muscatine Police Department, (563) 263-9922, extension 608.

Individuals also may private-message police through the department’s Facebook page.