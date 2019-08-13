Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
 

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs made his mark on Mount Vernon. Many in town made their mark on him, too. Wirfs and his mother, Sarah, took The Gazette on a tour of his hometown, revisiting scenes around what essentially is the one square mile where he grew up. This story is a little about what can hold you back. This is mostly about what moves you forward.

Keep Reading

Public Safety

Grandview firefighter killed in hit-and-run

He was riding motorcycle on Highway 61 in Muscatine

Devin Estabrook, 49, of Letts, was riding a motorcycle in Muscatine early Monday when struck by a hit-and-run driver.
Devin Estabrook, 49, of Letts, was riding a motorcycle in Muscatine early Monday when struck by a hit-and-run driver.
By Linda Cook, Quad-City Times

MUSCATINE — A Grandview firefighter died after a hit-and-run crash on Highway 61.

Devin Estabrook, 49, of Letts, was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver just before 5 a.m. Monday in Muscatine, Muscatine officials said.

Estabrook, who was an organ donor, was airlifted to a hospital in Peoria, Ill., where his organs were collected, according to Dan Conry, assistant fire chief in Grandview, a city of 600 in Louisa County in southeast Iowa.

Conry said Estabrook had been a firefighter with the small volunteer fire department for nine or 10 years. He also was a volunteer for Louisa County Ambulance.

“First and foremost, he was a family man,” said Conry, who said Estabrook leaves behind a wife, Tonya, and two children.

Estabrook worked in maintenance at Bayer in Muscatine.

“He was on the E Team, the first responder unit within the plant,” said Conry, who added Estabrook enjoyed EMS work tremendously.

Estabook, whom he described as “larger than life,” “was always trying to get a smile out of you.”

The firefighters will plan a memorial, Conry said.

The crash remains under investigation. The vehicle that struck Estabrook did not stop.

The Iowa State Patrol is the primary investigating agency, assisted by Muscatine police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Lt. Anthony Kies at the Muscatine Police Department, (563) 263-9922, extension 608.

Individuals also may private-message police through the department’s Facebook page.

By Linda Cook, Quad-City Times

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Linn County Sheriff's Office to crack down on drunken driving as Labor Day approaches

Attorney: Marion parents seeking purpose in son's suicide

Numerous agencies stage active shooter drill on University of Iowa campus

Henry County sheriff says Anamosa woman, 29, found dead in field

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa State Fair's butter sculptor talks about cows, Elvis and politicians

Farmers stung by tariffs now face a possible $3.5 billion corn loss

Iowa wind-turbine health concerns: Gov. Reynolds says she will listen but backs industry

How to turn immigrants into entrepreneurs? Access to resources is key

Cedar Rapids Police Department accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.