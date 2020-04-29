Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl sustained a minor gunshot wound early Wednesday morning during a shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded at about 2:45 a.m. to the 1300 block of B Avenue NW for reports of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, police said they located a “juvenile female with a minor gunshot wound that did not require medical attention.”

Through their investigation, public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said officers found that two bullets had traveled through the bedroom window of a residence, injuring the young girl, who was inside.

No arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

