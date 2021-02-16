Dubuque woman sentenced to 30 years for sex exploitation of children

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Dubuque woman was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison last week for sexual exploitation of two children.

Gina C. Urbain, 37, previously pleaded in U.S. District Court to one count each of sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography.

During plea hearing, Urbain admitted she sexually exploited two minors, a 7 year-old girl and 5-year-old boy, by creating visual depictions of sexually explicit material involving both children.

She also admitted to possessing visual images of child pornography.

The 9-year-old child told her therapist about Urbain’s sexual abuse of her and her fear that Urbain took photos of the acts, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in Dubuque County District Court.

Investigators recovered over 200 child pornography images from Urbain’s phone, the affidavit stated. About 10 of the images identified the 5-year-old boy.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams, during Friday’s sentencing, also ordered Urbain to serve five years of supervised release following her prison term.

Urbain remains in jail under the U.S. Marshal’s Service custody pending her transfer to a federal prison.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Nydle and investigated by the Dubuque County and Black Hawk County sheriff’s offices, Dubuque Police Department, Dubuque County Attorney’s Office and Iowa Department of Human Services.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com