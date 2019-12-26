Man accused of using space heater to set house on fire in NE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man was charged with arson after he set fire to his residence last month, police said.

According to a criminal complaint, firefighters were called Nov. 17 to 853 14th St. NE for reports of a fire.

Once the blaze was extinguished, the complaint states, fire investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set on the floor in a second-story room.

Investigators later questioned Geoffrey A. Fredrickson, 24, a resident of the house. He admitted he had set the fire on the floor by his bed by using a space heater to ignite a piece of paper, the complaint states.

Fredrickson faces a charge of second-degree arson, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He is being held at Linn County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com