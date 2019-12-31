Cedar Rapids man found with smorgasbord of illegal drugs, paraphernalia

IOWA CITY — A Cedar Rapids man was found with a menagerie of drugs following a traffic stop Monday evening.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, 20-year-old Gavin M. Ogle was stopped in the area of First Avenue and H Street around 5 p.m. Monday for driving without headlights on. Police said when Ogle rolled his window down, the officer was hit with the smell of marijuana come from Ogle and his vehicle.

A search of Ogle’s vehicle turned up “multiple baggies” of marijuana, THC candy, Ecstasy, CBD cigarettes, a scale, grinder, pipe and marijuana seeds. Ogle was arrested and faces charges of possession of contraband in a correctional facility, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

