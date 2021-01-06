New Year's deaths in Urbana ruled a murder-suicide

An Urbana man shot and killed his wife before fatally shooting himself on New Year’s Day, state authorities said.

On January 1, the Urbana Police Department received a 911 call from 59-year-old Garry Jensen who said he had shot and killed his wife Margaret Jensen, who was 54, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

When law enforcement arrived at their home at 300 E. Main Street in Urbana, they found Margaret deceased from an apparent gunshot wound, and Garry also deceased, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Autopsies on the couple by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner confirmed Margaret’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and manner of death was homicide. Garry’s death was ruled a suicide.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Benton County Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation.