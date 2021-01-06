Public Safety

New Year's deaths in Urbana ruled a murder-suicide

Cropped view of Urbana Police Department cruiser (2015)
Cropped view of Urbana Police Department cruiser (2015)
The Gazette

An Urbana man shot and killed his wife before fatally shooting himself on New Year’s Day, state authorities said.

On January 1, the Urbana Police Department received a 911 call from 59-year-old Garry Jensen who said he had shot and killed his wife Margaret Jensen, who was 54, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

When law enforcement arrived at their home at 300 E. Main Street in Urbana, they found Margaret deceased from an apparent gunshot wound, and Garry also deceased, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Autopsies on the couple by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner confirmed Margaret’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and manner of death was homicide. Garry’s death was ruled a suicide.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Benton County Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City woman accused of misappropriating nearly $75,000

Cedar Rapids shooting injures two teens

Iowa City Council wants more community feedback on police reform proposal

Cedar Rapids felon charged in federal court for shooting at teens last month

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa Statehouse 'frustration' greets regents' budget

Mount Vernon grad taking on new role as congressional chief of staff for Randy Feenstra

Historic train depot to receive repairs in Marion after derecho

Pandemic takes toll on Cedar Rapids bus ridership

Iowa College Aid eyes creation of nonprofit arm

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.