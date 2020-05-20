Gambling dispute may have sparked Monday night shooting in SE Cedar Rapids, police say

Police say the Monday night shooting that left three people injured may have stemmed from a dispute that involved gambling.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, three men — ages 21, 32, and 38, — were shot at about 11 p.m. Monday night in the 700 block of 16th Street SE.

Police said the men were at a party at a residence in the area that included gambling. At some point, police said an argument occurred.

A short time later, shots were fired from a vehicle into the residence, striking the three men.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two of the injured men inside the home. The third, police said arrived at Mercy Medical Center in a private vehicle.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

