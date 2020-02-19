Fundraiser falsely offered Cedar Rapids businesses Gazette ads in soliciting cash

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Gazette is warning of a possible scam in which a man is offering Cedar Rapids businesses advertisements in The Gazette in exchange for cash.

The individual allegedly presented businesses with information about a fundraiser for a woman currently hospitalized for mental illness and in need of a service dog. The individual reportedly offered to recognize businesses that contributed cash with advertisements in The Gazette.

The individual has no affiliation with The Gazette.

At least one individual had solicited businesses in Cedar Rapids and in the NewBo and Czech Village neighborhoods.

The matter has been referred to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.