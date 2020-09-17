Fruin makes recommendation for next Iowa City Police Chief, emphasizing 'period of change'

IOWA CITY — An officer who once interned with the Iowa City Police Department could soon lead it.

In a letter to the Iowa City Council and Civil Service Commission, City Manager Geoff Fruin said Lt. Dustin Liston, currently of the El Paso (Texas) Police Department, is his pick to lead the police department through what will likely be a period of change.

“Throughout the selection process, Mr. Liston exhibited a strong understanding of the type of leader we need here in Iowa City,” Fruin wrote in his letter seeking approval to hire Liston. “He understands that his role will be to lead this department as it accelerates its path toward a more robust community policing model, one that acknowledges the importance of equity and incorporates new approaches to long-term issues.”

Whoever is selected as Iowa City’s next police chief will be asked to lead the department through a period of change. Responding to demands from Black Lives Matter movement protesters, the Iowa City Council has vowed to restructure the police department.

“He is prepared to strengthen existing relationships and build new ones in a meaningful manner that will create new and collaborative community problem-solving efforts,” Fruin wrote. “Mr. Liston values transparency and will be a solid partner to the Community Police Review Board, Human Rights Commission and other boards and commissions that are eager to work together to bridge gaps between community and police in a positive, respectful manner.”

Liston, an Eldora native, is one of 18 applicants for Iowa City Police Chief. Former Chief Jody Matherly retired in February 2020.

Fruin said a committee of 15 people, including representatives from Iowa City Pride, the NAACP, the Community Police Review Board and ACLU Hawkeye Chapter, conducted interviewed interviews with four semifinalists selected by the city manager. Liston, Cmdr. Jason Lando of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan were later selected as finalists by Fruin.

The three men spoke with community members at a socially distanced outdoor meet-and-greet last month and toured both the community and police station during a visit last month. A final interview also took place.

In his letter, Fruin touted Liston’s ability to collaborate with a diverse population in a college town. El Paso is home to more than 680,000 residents, more than 80 percent of which identify as Hispanic. It is also home to the University of Texas El Paso, which serves more than 25,000 students.

“His experience serving a diverse community with a large higher education institution is also an invaluable asset to our community,” Fruin wrote.

Liston graduated from the University of Iowa with Bachelor’s Degrees in Psychology and Sociology. During the community meet-and-greet, Liston said he interned with the Iowa City Police Department and taught swimming lessons at the Mercer Aquatic Center.

“I’m ready to work for the community and I think that’s the most important thing we can do in today’s society,” Liston said at the community meeting. “A lot of people feel they no longer have a voice in what law enforcement does. And without legitimacy, we cannot do our job.”

Liston has served with the El Paso Police Department for 22 years and is currently assigned as the director of the El Paso Fusion Center, a regional multiagency intelligence hub. Fruin also touted the “leadership and communication skills” Liston showed during the Aug. 3, 2019 active shooter incident at a Walmart in the El Paso area. Twenty-three people were killed during that shooting.

Liston has no disciplinary record and has experience with community policing programs, including El Paso’s Crisis Intervention Team civilian co-responder program, Fruin said.

Fruin’s selection is subject to approval from both the Civil Service Commission, which next meets Sept. 24; and the Iowa City Council. Fruin is asking that Liston be appointed effective Jan. 11, 2021.

Chief Matherly earned $166,212.80 at the time of his retirement.

