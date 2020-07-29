Four Oaks youth counselor accused of harboring runaways

NORTH LIBERTY — A Four Oaks youth counselor is accused of harboring three runaways from the facility.

According to North Liberty police criminal complaints, 34-year-old Noreda A. El, of North Liberty, was employed by Four Oaks in Marion as a youth counselor in May 2020. Police said on May 6, El left the facility with three boys — ages 12, 15 and 16 — that had been placed at the facility and brought them to her home.

Police said El never returned the boys to Four Oaks. A Facebook video appeared to show juveniles smoking marijuana in El’s home, police said.

El was arrested early Wednesday morning and faces three counts each of harboring a runaway, an aggravated misdemeanor; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Her employment status with Four Oaks could not be immediately confirmed.

El’s arrest follows the July 10 arrest of former Four Oaks youth counselor Danielle V. Hook, 29, formerly of Marion. A criminal complaint alleges that Hook had sexual contact with a teenager from July 2017 through Nov. 30, 2018 and again on Jan. 10, 2019. She is also accused of harboring the boy when he was 15 around Feb. 11, 2019.

Investigators in that case learned Hook gave birth to the teen’s child.

Hook faces charges of third-degree sexual abuse, sex exploitation by a counselor and harboring a runaway. She faces up to 17 years in prison, including a mandatory five-year sentence on the sex exploitation charge.

