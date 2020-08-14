Public Safety

Correctional officer injured during assault at Fort Madison prison

The Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. (The Gazette)
FORT MADISON — A correctional officer was assaulted by two inmates Thursday at the Iowa State Penitentiary.

The officer was conducting his rounds on a unit about 6:30 p.m. when two inmates started punching him and kicking him, according to a news release. The officer used defensive techniques while additional staff “quickly responded and took control of the situation” by using pepper spray and physical restraining techniques.

Officials said the injured officer was taken by a department vehicle to the hospital where he was treated and released for lacerations. The inmates that attacked him didn’t have any significant injuries.

The assault remains under investigation.

