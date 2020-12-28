Public Safety

Fort Madison inmate assaults doctor

Housing Unit #2 at the new Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison on Friday, Apr. 10, 2015. (The Gazette)
Gazette Des Moines Bureau

FORT MADISON — An inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison assaulted a staff doctor Monday, officials with the state Department of Corrections said.

The inmate was in the prison clinic for a routine medical appointment, officials said in a news release. Upon entering the exam room, the inmate began assaulting the physician.

Nearby staff heard the assault and responded to restrain the inmate. The staff member was taken by department vehicle to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

The inmate did not suffer injuries in the incident, which remained under investigation Monday, according to corrections officials.

