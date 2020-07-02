Fort Dodge prison inmate has COVID-19

CORONAVIRUS

Inmates at the Fort Dodge Correctional Center are shown March 31 making hospital gowns and masks as protective gear for
Inmates at the Fort Dodge Correctional Center are shown March 31 making hospital gowns and masks as protective gear for use in the state’s prisons. The Iowa Department of Corrections reported Thursday that an inmate at the prison tested positive for the coronavirus. The prison has expanded COVID-19 testing and restricted movement in the prison in north-central Iowa. (Iowa Department of Corrections)
Associated Press

FORT DODGE — An inmate at an Iowa prison in Fort Dodge has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The inmate is a male adult under the age of 40 and has been in medical isolation since notifying staff Tuesday he was not feeling well, the Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release.

The infected inmate is experiencing mild symptoms and will receive medical care as necessary as he recovers, officials said.

The unit where the inmate was housed has been placed on quarantine status, and additional testing at the prison is underway, according to the release.

Other sections of the prison will be placed on restricted movement status until thorough contact tracing can take place, and expanded testing can be conducted.

While under restricted movement, privileges like video visitations will be suspended.

