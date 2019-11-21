Former Rockwell employee sues over sexual harassment and assault

CEDAR RAPIDS — A former Collins Aerospace employee is suing the company and a co-worker, who she accuses of sexually harassing and assaulting her while attending a work conference in Minnesota, and the company took no action against him.

Marieda Freese, 37, of Marion, who started at Rockwell Collins in March 2004, said another employee, Justin Domenech, during the October 17, 2018 conference, grabbed “her breasts and shook them,” while they were sitting in a bar after a day at the conference. Domenech then told two other men to look at her chest.

Earlier in the day, after the conference, Freese and Domenech had dinner out with other employees and then later six employees went to a bar about midnight, according to the lawsuit. Freese and Domenech were sitting at the bar together.

Freese, in the suit, said it was “out of the blue and with no warning” after the two other men, not Collins employees, came up to the bar by Domenech.

Freese was in “absolute shock” and the two men looked “mortified” after Domenech groped her, the lawsuit states. When Domenech received no response, he groped her right breast again.

Domenech then started “ranting” about how men are better than women and he encouraged Freese to say that to the other men, the suit shows. Freese apologized to the men for her co-worker’s behavior and they told her it was unnecessary because “his behavior was not okay.”

A short time later, Freese left the bar with another employee and returned to her hotel, according to the suit.

The next day, Freese submitted a statement about the incident to Angela Gammill, Rockwell’s ombudsman. Gammill called her and talked at length about the assault but said Rockwell would make no attempt to identify or contact the two witnesses because “we don’t like to air our dirty laundry” outside the company, according to the suit.

Freese told Gammill as a result of the assault, she had been having panic attacks, and Gammill said she understood the severity of Domenech’s actions.

Rockwell had Domenech leave the conference and return back to Iowa.

According to the suit, Freese’s ex-boyfriend, who also worked at Rockwell, had stalked and harassed her in 2009, which led to his termination. Freese then developed post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, anxiety and depression, including panic attacks and difficulty coping with stressful situations.

On Oct. 23, Freese came to work but experienced a “debilitating panic attack” in her car and couldn’t go inside. The next day, she forced herself to go in for an important meeting but stayed only a short time before starting to cry and had to leave.

The lawsuit shows Freese then took leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act from Oct. 25 through Nov. 25, 2018.

Angie Riek, a victim’s advocate from the ombudsman’s office, told Freese that Domenech’s bosses didn’t know why he was absent from work, only that he was on a professional leave of absence due to an ethics claim, according to the suit. Riek said Domenech claimed the only thing that happened in Minnesota was that “there was an altercation at the bar because a gay man hit on me.”

During this time, Freese discovered another female employee had complained to Rockwell about experiencing sexist and sexually harassing behavior from Domenech in 2016, shortly before he was promoted into a management position, the suit states.

The other woman who complained about Domenech called the ombudsman again in 2018 to make sure her complaint would be taken into account now that Freese had reported her incident.

The investigation into Domenech’s behavior concluded Oct. 31, 2018 and company officials said they did a “thorough and objective investigation,” according to the suit. Freese was told the case was closed and it was policy not to discuss any actions taken against Domenech.

According to the lawsuit, Rockwell never disciplined Domenech, asked Freese if she filed a police report, or ever tried to find the men who witnessed the bar incident.

Freese was afraid to encounter Domenech at work and again took medical leave from April 29 until June 30, 2019 for post-traumatic stress disorder treatment. She was “constructively discharged” Aug. 7, according to the lawsuit.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com