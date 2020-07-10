Public Safety

Marion man finds missing man in Waterloo

Former Wartburg music professor found in drainage ditch near care center

Mike Jensen (second from left) is shown with Brian Ide (left) at the premier of #x201c;This Day Forward,#x201d; a film a
Mike Jensen (second from left) is shown with Brian Ide (left) at the premier of “This Day Forward,” a film about Jensen’s brain tumor. Jensen, a former Wartburg College music instructor, was found alive Friday in a drainage ditch near the Waterloo care center he left Monday night. He is in a Waterloo hospital in serious condition, his family said. Also pictured above are Jennifer Jensen and film producer Spero Dean. (Meriwether Productions
By Jeff Reinitz, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier

WATERLOO — Four days of searching through farm fields and backwoods in sweltering heat and torrential rains came to an end when Larry Lehman of Marion stepped out of his pickup Friday around 11 a.m.

Lehman, who locates underground utility lines for BDC Group, noticed a man wearing what appeared to be a bike helmet in a shallow drainage ditch.

The man wearing the helmet — a fall protection helmet for seizures — was Mike Jensen, 45, a former Wartburg College music instructor, who had been missing for almost a week after climbing out the window at Ravenwood Care Center, where he lives.

The ditch where he was found is about three-fourths of a mile from the care center.

“I’m super excited, not that he was in that situation, but that we found him alive and that he lives for another day,” Lehman said.

Family members on Friday said Jensen is in serious condition at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.

Jensen suffers from a brain tumor that causes seizures and requires round-the-clock supervision and care.

He also is prone to running away, authorities said. He climbed out the window of his room at Ravenwood on Monday and disappeared into the night.

Earlier searches in the immediate area around the care center came up empty, and the operation was moved to Janesville, a small town northeast of Waterloo, on Wednesday after what appeared to be credible sightings that placed Jensen south of the town.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Lehman’s discovery came as some 200 people trudged through thickly wooded areas and partially flooded fields north of Cedar Falls, the most daunting terrain yet in the hunt for Jensen.

Instead, Jensen was found in the ditch near a drainage culvert — among weeds and 8-foot tall cattails. His head was out of the water, but his arms and legs were in the creek, Lehman said.

“I just saw the helmet, and I saw the head,” said Lehman, who called 911.

Lehman flagged down a passing driver to help move Jensen. That driver recognized Jensen from news accounts.

“I think he was just in a state because as soon as they got him up there and started talking to him, his eyes opened up,” Lehman said. “He was breathing and everything.”

By Jeff Reinitz, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Two staff members injured at Coralville prison

Judge resets trial to January for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts

Iowa's modern governors grant few commutations

After serving 41 years, Iowa woman convicted of murder asks for commutation

New warden with 17 years experience appointed to Coralville prison

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Sweeping UI budget cuts affect Hancher, thousands of employees and Harreld's pay

Aerospace project from BAE Systems will locate 650 jobs in Cedar Rapids

A somewhat radical plan for 2020-21: Switch Iowa high school fall sports to spring, spring sports to fall

Iowa isn't so nice

Judge to rule on Linn County auditor's complaint

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.